Previous
Next
177 / 365

InCollusion - Stolen Moments

My latest music video for a quite old song, originally written in 1996. Quite a number of mixes over the years before we got to the end and three false starts on the video before this eventually got filmed.
29th January 2023 29th Jan 23

David K

@diddy1960
I'm a British-born Australian from Brisbane who's been living in Taiwan for over 11 years now. Ever since I've been in this country, I've...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise