180 / 365
Nightwalker (An AI Experiment)
In the darkness of the night, reality blurs with dreams, and the tenuous line between truth and paranoia fades away.
A man claiming to be an insomniac spends his nights walking the empty streets, ‘checking for the truth’, believing that ‘they’ are watching him, out to get him. In reality, it’s all a dream. Or is it?
An AI-generated experiment.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
David K
@diddy1960
I'm a British-born Australian from Brisbane who's been living in Taiwan for over 11 years now. Ever since I've been in this country, I've...
