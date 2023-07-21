Street photography

This was from the street photography workshop last weekend. We were just sitting watching people walk by and clicking images here and there. After these two guys wandered past, the tutor said, "Did you get the handbag?" What you cannot see is the two women who were walking behind these guys, making up the rest of the group.

It is in this area of Auckland that there were two people killed in a shooting yesterday and about six people injured. A terrible start to the day and on the same day as the first game in the Women's World Cup Football 2023.