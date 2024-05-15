Sign up
Photo 3790
Sunset God Beams
It is not unusual to see God Beams in the morning, but we don't often see them at sunset. It was a magical evening after some rain and wind today.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th May 2024 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beams
,
god-beams
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow, powerful light and beams !
May 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2024
Brigette
ace
gorgeous Dianne - those tiny trees!
May 15th, 2024
