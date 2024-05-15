Previous
Sunset God Beams by dide
Sunset God Beams

It is not unusual to see God Beams in the morning, but we don't often see them at sunset. It was a magical evening after some rain and wind today.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow, powerful light and beams !
May 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 15th, 2024  
Brigette ace
gorgeous Dianne - those tiny trees!
May 15th, 2024  
