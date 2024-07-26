Sign up
Previous
Photo 3862
Lily
Yet another image from down near the estuary. These arum lilies are growing under some native trees along the walkway. With all the damp weather from a couple of weeks ago, they had some lovely dewdrops.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th July 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
,
dewdrop
Brigette
ace
beautiful study of this lily
July 26th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fabulous focus and shot!
July 26th, 2024
