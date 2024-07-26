Previous
Lily

Yet another image from down near the estuary. These arum lilies are growing under some native trees along the walkway. With all the damp weather from a couple of weeks ago, they had some lovely dewdrops.
Brigette ace
beautiful study of this lily
July 26th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Fabulous focus and shot!
July 26th, 2024  
