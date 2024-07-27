Previous
Evening
We are enjoying having the daylight for a bit longer in the evenings. Today I watched Jodi's netball and tonight we had dinner at the local fire station and watched some of the volunteers gain recognition for between three years and 52 years service to the community. They receive a certificate for 3 years and then medals for 5,7,9... years service. Hats off to them as they do such a great job and with the ambulance service lacking enough staff, the fire personnel get even more medical callouts. We are lucky to have such a great crew in Waiuku.
