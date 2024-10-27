Nikau

Nihau palms are slow growing palms endemic to NZ. I love everything about them from the fronds to flowers to trunk. The trunks have scars on them from the falling fronds and gain about two scars per year, giving an indication of the age of the palm.

We have had a busy weekend catching up with school mates and had ten here today for a pot luck lunch. Tomorrow is Labour Day, so a public holiday, but I need to help with the photography exhibition for our club - manning the exhibition, then helping to pack it down again.