Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3950
Tūī
Tūī are melodious, nectar eating birds. From a distance, they look black, but when you can see them up close, the lovely feather colours are more obvious. They are first to start singing in the dawn, and often the last to sing in the evening.
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3950
photos
160
followers
114
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th October 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
singing
,
tūī
Peter
ace
Lovely feather detail standing out well against you bokeh background Dianne:)
October 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close