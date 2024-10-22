Previous
Tūī by dide
Photo 3950

Tūī

Tūī are melodious, nectar eating birds. From a distance, they look black, but when you can see them up close, the lovely feather colours are more obvious. They are first to start singing in the dawn, and often the last to sing in the evening.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1082% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Lovely feather detail standing out well against you bokeh background Dianne:)
October 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise