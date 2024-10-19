Sign up
Photo 3947
The Eel
These two have been staying for a few days and we've had a lovely time. They loved watching this small eel at the Botanic Gardens and spent ages lying on the boardwalk chatting to it and asking us questions...
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Dianne
@dide
Tags
grandchildren
,
eel
,
botanic-gardens
