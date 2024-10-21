Lucky!

A few days ago, RM gave birth to this cute little heifer.

Last night, she was there safely with her mum in the paddock. At about 9pm (and very dark), a farmer came up the road to return a hay mower he had borrowed from Josh. When he arrived, he asked Josh, "Do you have a white calf?"

Turns out, the little calf was down on the side of the road about 500 metres from the rest of the herd. The chance sighting saved it from being lost altogether...

Josh and said farmer were able to capture it, but had to return it carefully as RM is VERY defensive for the first few weeks after delivery.

We think it may have got a shock from the electric fence and shot out onto the roadway by mistake...