Previous
Photo 3944
Look at me
Another image that I entered into the camera club monthly competition. This one did quite well, receiving an Honours and then third print. It was done in a hurry as I didn't have much in stock to enter...
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
manuka
Barb
ace
Very beautiful!
October 16th, 2024
