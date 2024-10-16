Previous
Look at me by dide
Look at me

Another image that I entered into the camera club monthly competition. This one did quite well, receiving an Honours and then third print. It was done in a hurry as I didn't have much in stock to enter...
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Dianne

An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Very beautiful!
October 16th, 2024  
