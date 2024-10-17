Previous
Dinner for three by dide
Dinner for three

We have all three grandkids staying tonight. They all had a good dinner, (they eat us out of carrots and broccoli…) then time to play before a story and bed. Fingers crossed it’s a peaceful night!
Dianne

