Photo 3945
Dinner for three
We have all three grandkids staying tonight. They all had a good dinner, (they eat us out of carrots and broccoli…) then time to play before a story and bed. Fingers crossed it’s a peaceful night!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
17th October 2024 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
fun
,
grandchildren
