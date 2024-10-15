Previous
The Dinosaur socks by dide
Photo 3943

The Dinosaur socks

I had a lovely day with the kids today. Rudy turned four yesterday and got a dinosaur book, so suddenly they were putting socks on their hands and playing dinosaurs.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Dianne

ace
@dide
winghong_ho
Very cute to watch them playing.
October 15th, 2024  
