Photo 3943
The Dinosaur socks
I had a lovely day with the kids today. Rudy turned four yesterday and got a dinosaur book, so suddenly they were putting socks on their hands and playing dinosaurs.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
socks
,
dinosaurs
winghong_ho
Very cute to watch them playing.
October 15th, 2024
