Spring growth by dide
Photo 3948

Spring growth

I love the kore shape of the new ponga (NZ Silver Fern) growth. This one stood out in the light and looked great against the greens.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Dianne

Wonderful
October 20th, 2024  
