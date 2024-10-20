Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3948
Spring growth
I love the kore shape of the new ponga (NZ Silver Fern) growth. This one stood out in the light and looked great against the greens.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3948
photos
160
followers
114
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
20th October 2024 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fern
,
growth
,
koru
,
ponga
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close