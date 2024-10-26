Sign up
Photo 3954
50 years later…
Here we are, school mates from 50 years ago when we were in the 7th Form (Year 13) at Waiuku College. A great evening out with a lovely meal and lots of reminiscing.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
26th October 2024 9:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
school
,
50th-reunion
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you are able to get together and celebrate 🥳
October 26th, 2024
