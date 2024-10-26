Previous
50 years later…
50 years later…

Here we are, school mates from 50 years ago when we were in the 7th Form (Year 13) at Waiuku College. A great evening out with a lovely meal and lots of reminiscing.
Diana ace
How wonderful that you are able to get together and celebrate 🥳
October 26th, 2024  
