Precision planting by dide
Photo 3957

Precision planting

Josh asked me to take some images of a maize planting, so we stopped on our bike ride yesterday. He was thrilled with the way the long rows ended against the headland planting. Makes for a good pattern!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman
Fabulous capture!
October 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Neat
October 29th, 2024  
