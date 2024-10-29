Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3957
Precision planting
Josh asked me to take some images of a maize planting, so we stopped on our bike ride yesterday. He was thrilled with the way the long rows ended against the headland planting. Makes for a good pattern!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3957
photos
160
followers
114
following
1084% complete
View this month »
3950
3951
3952
3953
3954
3955
3956
3957
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ220
Taken
28th October 2024 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
maize
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous capture!
October 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
October 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close