Previous
Photo 3902
Scones
I made these gluten free date and apricot scones the other day. They were a sticky and tricky mix, but turned out ok. Like most GF baking and breads, they are best heated up with lashings of butter on them!
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
scones
Joan Robillard
ace
Look good
September 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , sound and look good, love the addition of lashing of butter !!!
September 4th, 2024
