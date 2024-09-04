Previous
Scones by dide
Scones

I made these gluten free date and apricot scones the other day. They were a sticky and tricky mix, but turned out ok. Like most GF baking and breads, they are best heated up with lashings of butter on them!
Dianne

ace
@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Look good
September 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , sound and look good, love the addition of lashing of butter !!!
September 4th, 2024  
