Wulong Mountain Quest

This is not my photo - I’m in NZ!

Jesse and his three team mates have completed day three of the adventure race in China. A tough day as one of the team came off her bike and broke it, requiring the others to tow/push her so they could all finish. Seems they’ve dropped back to about 20th place (60 teams). With only one day left, they will be hoping for a strong finish. In the image, they had to carry a team member in the ‘chariot’ - not sure how far…