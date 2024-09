Birdlife

Ambury Farm Park is on the north-eastern end of the Manukau Harbour and has abundant bird life. Today, while out on our bikes we enjoyed watching the spoonbills and swan. I thought there were possibly 50 or so spoonbills, but counted approximately 75 in this group, and then saw the rest of the flock in the paddock across the way. I think the number is probably more like 100 birds.