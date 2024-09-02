Sign up
Photo 3900
For the record….
Two things - the first lot of potatoes got planted today, and secondly it’s a fun job for a one year old!
One row of ‘Rocket’ and the other ‘Highlander’. We’ve not tried Highlanders before.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Dianne
@dide
Tags
garden
,
potatoes
,
grandson
What an adorable story telling shot! Best of luck with the crops.
September 2nd, 2024
