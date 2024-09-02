Previous
For the record….

Two things - the first lot of potatoes got planted today, and secondly it’s a fun job for a one year old!
One row of ‘Rocket’ and the other ‘Highlander’. We’ve not tried Highlanders before.
Brian ace
What an adorable story telling shot! Best of luck with the crops.
September 2nd, 2024  
