Photo 3856
It's a goal!
We managed to get to Lloyd Elsmore Park to see Chad's hockey. Here they are feeling jubilant after scoring a goal from a corner. Chad is number 9. They had a good game and ended up 5-0. They have had some mixed results this season.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
3857
photos
163
followers
120
following
1056% complete
Tags
hockey
sport
winter-sport
