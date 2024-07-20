Previous
It's a goal! by dide
Photo 3856

It's a goal!

We managed to get to Lloyd Elsmore Park to see Chad's hockey. Here they are feeling jubilant after scoring a goal from a corner. Chad is number 9. They had a good game and ended up 5-0. They have had some mixed results this season.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Dianne

