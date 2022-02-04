Previous
Ukraine by djepie
139 / 365

Ukraine

Matryoshka dolls from Kiev, Ukraine. I bought them four years ago when visiting friends. Now Kiev is almost a no-go zone. Let's hope and pray there will be no new Russian invasion.
4th February 2022

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
