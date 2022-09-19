Previous
23,000 by djepie
23 kg means about 23,000 cranberries. Picked and now cleaned (grass, stalks). Several kilograms to give away, many in the fridge and many kilos to be cooked nexts weeks to fill preserving jars
Jaap Meijer

@djepie
