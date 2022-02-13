Previous
Katwijk by djepie
148 / 365

Katwijk

For a low land like the Netherlands the rising sea (#climatechange) is a problem. In former fishermen village Katwijk the made a creative change. The removed the dunes, built a huge parking space and placed a new dunes area on top of it!
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

