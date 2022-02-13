Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Katwijk
For a low land like the Netherlands the rising sea (#climatechange) is a problem. In former fishermen village Katwijk the made a creative change. The removed the dunes, built a huge parking space and placed a new dunes area on top of it!
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
149
photos
27
followers
23
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th February 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holland
,
dunes
,
netherlands
,
katwijk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close