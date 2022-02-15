Previous
Iron age farm by djepie
Iron age farm

They only found old post holes and interpreted how the farm might have looked. On tripod I created (last weekend) this HDR in this very dark place.
15th February 2022

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
