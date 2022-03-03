Previous
Heartsease
166 / 365

Heartsease

The flowers in our garden of course don't pop-up that fast in March, so we bought some to put on the garden table. Though it's still winter, with bright skies and no wind, we love to drink our coffee in our porch.
3rd March 2022

Jaap Meijer

