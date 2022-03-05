Previous
Next
Life is better at the beach by djepie
168 / 365

Life is better at the beach

Spontaneous weekend trip to the Dutch island of Texel to surprise my wife. Beautiful weather, especially out of the wind. #iphone
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh how nice! Texel is on my list when I go back to Holland next time.
March 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise