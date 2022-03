Koppelpoort

At the right hand side there is part of the Koppelpoort, a medieval watergate in the city of Amersfoort. Today I focus on the building at the left, the Volmolen. This building was built in the 17th century and used for the textile industry (wool and cloth). A fulling mill is a tool for fulling woven wool; the tissue is kneaded in tubs with sand, boiling water and urine. This makes the fabric felt into a sheet and makes it water-repellent.