Dagpauwoog

Not a photographic beauty, but... I made a nice long walk in nature and this butterfly flew with me for a while. In this very early spring I use to see just a single Citroenvlinder (=lemon butterfly = Brimstone). But this Dagpauwoog (= day peacock eye = European peacock) for me belongs to summer. My old DSLR+telezoom managed to get this beauty when warming on the sand path.

I read that these butterflies hybernate in dark buildings and when it gets warm, they wake up. When the season switches too often, they die. I guess no more frost is coming, so hopefully they now survive.