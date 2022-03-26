Previous
Dagpauwoog by djepie
189 / 365

Dagpauwoog

Not a photographic beauty, but... I made a nice long walk in nature and this butterfly flew with me for a while. In this very early spring I use to see just a single Citroenvlinder (=lemon butterfly = Brimstone). But this Dagpauwoog (= day peacock eye = European peacock) for me belongs to summer. My old DSLR+telezoom managed to get this beauty when warming on the sand path.
I read that these butterflies hybernate in dark buildings and when it gets warm, they wake up. When the season switches too often, they die. I guess no more frost is coming, so hopefully they now survive.
26th March 2022

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous butterfly, Nice to hear he is still flying around with that damaged wing.
March 26th, 2022  
