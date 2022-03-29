Previous
Cherry pickers by djepie
192 / 365

Cherry pickers

I just found the ants while looking through the macro lens setup. Kind of cherry pickers, these insects... Maybe they help pollinating the cherry trees. And they where great to focus on. Hoping for a rich and tasteful harvest.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
