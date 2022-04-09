Previous
Back on the mainland by djepie
203 / 365

Back on the mainland

The ferry brought us back to Harlingen. Statue of the famous boy putting his finger in the dike to prevent a dike break. #iPhone #wideangle
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
