212 / 365
Inside
One petal fell off, giving me the opportunity to photograph the inner part of my favorite tulip.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Photo Details
Tags
orange
tulip
