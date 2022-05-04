Previous
Memorial day by djepie
228 / 365

Memorial day

On the 5th of May 1945 The Netherlands were liberated after five years of WWII. On the 4th of May we always have Memorial Day to remember those who got killed and died. Extra special now there’s a wat going on at a 1500km distance (930 miles)…
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn!
