Previous
Next
First corn popping up by djepie
234 / 365

First corn popping up

During my morning walk I saw the first corn popping up. In no time the plants will be over my 2 m length. #iPhone
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise