242 / 365
Lady's mantle
I always wonder why the lady's mantle is the only plant that shows rain drops like pearls. For hours the drops stay there.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
243
photos
31
followers
24
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Tags
gardening
,
vrouwenmantel
