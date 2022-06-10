Sign up
264 / 365
Dutch clover
Googling via wikipedia what would be the English name for 'klaver' I found that it's Dutch Clover. Is it typical Dutch indeed?
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
264
photos
31
followers
24
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th June 2022 7:24pm
Tags
clover
Marloes
ace
Mooi! Ik zag deze klaver ook in Frankrijk.
June 10th, 2022
