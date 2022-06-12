Previous
Next
Creeping thyme by djepie
266 / 365

Creeping thyme

These weeks the front doors at our kitchen cannot be opened. A thick pink carpet of thyme Minor and many different bees brighten up our front garden. After the flowering we can make the carpet less thick, so the doors can be opened again :-)
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise