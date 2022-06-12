Sign up
266 / 365
Creeping thyme
These weeks the front doors at our kitchen cannot be opened. A thick pink carpet of thyme Minor and many different bees brighten up our front garden. After the flowering we can make the carpet less thick, so the doors can be opened again :-)
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
0
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
Tags
thyme
