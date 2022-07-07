Previous
Sudden sun by djepie
291 / 365

Sudden sun

It was raining this morning and then I had to run to grab my camera, because a sudden sunlight came to enlighten the scene.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
