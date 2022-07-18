Previous
Rudolph Reindeer by djepie
Rudolph Reindeer

In Lapland, Scandivia's most nordic area, you have always to be alert for reindeer. They can just walk on the road with no hurry and they can run away crisscross with legs going rather randomly in all directions as you see here.
18th July 2022

Jaap Meijer

