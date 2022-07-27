Previous
Back in Helsinki by djepie
310 / 365

Back in Helsinki

Finland day 17. Back in Helsinki for one final night before on day 18 our boat to Germany will leave. We made a walk to the seashore. Like in many place in Scandinavia there are dozens of small rocky island scattered around the coastline.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Photo Details

