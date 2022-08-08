Previous
Hungary by djepie
Hungary

I ran to catch my commuter train, but there was a crowd and an international train for Budapest! Nice city to visit, but very old train with windows that can be opened wide. In 2 minutes I could just catch my replaced train.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a fabulous and romantic city, you’ll enjoy it
August 8th, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
@rensala I visited both Buda and Pest in 1992, but now I just wanted to go home and this train was on my regular platform
August 8th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@djepie shame - the city has changed in 20 years, still lots to see. but there’s nothing quite like going home after travelling a while
August 8th, 2022  
