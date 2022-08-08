Sign up
322 / 365
Hungary
I ran to catch my commuter train, but there was a crowd and an international train for Budapest! Nice city to visit, but very old train with windows that can be opened wide. In 2 minutes I could just catch my replaced train.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
3
0
Jaap Meijer
@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
322
photos
32
followers
24
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
travelling
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a fabulous and romantic city, you’ll enjoy it
August 8th, 2022
Jaap Meijer
@rensala
I visited both Buda and Pest in 1992, but now I just wanted to go home and this train was on my regular platform
August 8th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@djepie
shame - the city has changed in 20 years, still lots to see. but there’s nothing quite like going home after travelling a while
August 8th, 2022
