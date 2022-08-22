Previous
Hammer project by djepie
Hammer project

Seven hammer heads have been placed on the seven continents. In 200 years the small tree in there should become the hammer handle. Generation Work of Ark by Andreas Rimkus. (filling gaps in my timeline)
22nd August 2022

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
