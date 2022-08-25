Previous
Green greener greenest by djepie
339 / 365

Green greener greenest

The (just a few) fierce showers and heat of these weeks is so good for nature! Our lawn must be mowed more than once a week. Fortunately today seems to be the last one with 30 degrees Celsius. #iphone
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Jaap Meijer

@djepie
Feel free to give comments and suggestions. That's the way we all learn! My new Sony A7 III is the reason to do a second 365project....
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

