Donkey by dkellogg
Donkey

The donkey hee hawed and came up to the fence. He just wanted some recognition and someone to talk to. We talked for awhile and he nodded his head. I made a new friend today.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
