Purple Heart by dkellogg
283 / 365

Purple Heart

Purple Heart or sometimes referred to as Purple Queen catching the last rays of sunshine.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
That is a beautiful colour in the sun
June 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Fascinating plant!
June 15th, 2022  
