BNSF by dkellogg
311 / 365

BNSF

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Locomotive.
It's a beast with a diesel-electric motor that produces about 4400 horsepower.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
85% complete

