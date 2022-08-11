Previous
Victorian by dkellogg
Victorian

Built in 1895 and is looking for a new owner to renew its beauty.
11th August 2022

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
