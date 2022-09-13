Previous
Rose Window by dkellogg
Rose Window

The rose window at Mission San Jose. Built in 1720.
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
