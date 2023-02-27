Previous
Grilling by dkellogg
Photo 525

Grilling

27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Oh yum! I'll bet those mushrooms will be heavenly too.
February 28th, 2023  
