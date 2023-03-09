Previous
Rainbow Green by dkellogg
Photo 535

Rainbow Green

Romaine Leaf Lettuce in the garden.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Bucktree

@dkellogg
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nicely captured!
March 9th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Nice looking romaine and ripe for the picking
March 9th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful and healthy looking lettuce! I just bought a bag of romaine today, but it won't taste as fresh as this will when you pick it. =)
March 9th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really nice detail.
March 9th, 2023  
